Feds say Tule groundwater could continue to sink

In an effort to avoid further damage to key infrastructure, the state has mandated that groundwater sustainability agencies offer their plan of how they will manage their groundwater under the state’s landmark Sustainable Groundwater Management Act passed in 2014. Under the law, water users in 21 severely overdrafted basins in California submitted their sustainability plans to the state in January. The law requires those plans outline how the agencies will avoid “significant and unreasonable” impacts.

Now the Friant contractors, and a number of other affected groups, worry that some groundwater plans are not being aggressive enough to halt subsidence to zero. But that is the goal of the sustainability effort, particularly near infrastructure like the Friant-Kern Canal. Under SGMA, critically over-drafted basins should reach sustainability by 2040.

Canal capacity could drop to 30%

In December the regional office of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commented on eight Tule area groundwater sustainability agency’s (GSA) plans to allow more subsidence over the next five years despite the canal dropping 12 feet since it went into service. The bureau predicted the plan may result in the land along the canal dropping another three feet, reducing capacity of the canal to just 30% of its original design. That’s 10% worse off than now. The pumping would come from farms on surrounding lands within the GSAs not served by the canal.

These are the so-called “white areas” in the Valley where groundwater is the only source to irrigate, lands typically not a part of an irrigation district with access to surface water from the canal. Those white areas account for thousands of acres of land in the Tule sub-basin that must join a GSA if they want to keep producing.

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has estimated “nearly 20%—or 840,000 acres—of irrigated cropland in the valley has no access to surface water. Crops are similar in groundwater-only lands and lands that have at least some access to surface water: more than half are planted with permanent fruit and nut crops. These crops provide higher revenues and employment than most annual crops. With groundwater cuts looming and no other water supply to fall back on, groundwater-only areas are on the front line of the effort to bring basins into balance.”

The goal of SGMA is to bring all irrigated lands into a program to lessen the costs of implementing sustainable groundwater management, a transition that will benefit the valley over the long run, suggest advocates.

Inspiration and irony

It seems ironic that the canal is being affected this way says the bureau noting that “the very existence and inspiration of the canal was to…combat such issues as subsidence by conveying surface water to incentivize farmers to pump less groundwater.”

The bureau’s worries reflect a number of other groundwater sustainability agencies fears up and down the east side that increased subsidence in the Tule area will affect their own ability to reach sustainability since they can’t get their full contract supply of canal water. All GSAs need to come up with a final sustainability plan by 2025.

The worst subsidence is along the so-called Middle Reach of the Friant-Kern Canal, an approximately 33-mile section located within Tulare and Kern Counties that has experienced significant capacity loss. One neighbor district, Lindsay Strathmore Irrigation District, summed the problem up short and sweet. “Allowing for three additional feet of subsidence along the Friant-Kern Canal is unacceptable without adequate mitigation.”

Among the other ironies is the fact farmers are demanding the feds bring more water from out of the area but some of the same farmers can’t use the water they are already allocated or maintain the infrastructure that brings in that water. Over pumping may be both sinking the land and sinking farmers’ future.

Another twist—farmers did not like this state sponsored groundwater restriction idea but the implementation of the plan on a local level may yet save the canal that feeds them.

$500 million price tag

Working feverishly to restore the capacity to deliver water to their 15,000 family farms, Friant Water Authority, which operates the canal, is busy lobbying on the federal and state level to raise as much of the anticipated repair costs of $500 million from public monies to restore the capacity they have lost.

The project missed a chance in 2018 when Proposition 3 failed. The $8.9 billion statewide water bond would have provided $750 million specifically to repair subsidence in the Friant-Kern Canal. One newspaper editorial weighed in, perhaps unfairly, that “The bond substantially benefits billionaire stakeholders and is a bad water deal for Californians.”

Now the federal government may be the only game in town suggests Dan Vink, head of the South Valley Water Association, which is not involved directly in this controversy. “With COVID, the state is looking to cut budgets and may not be able to come up with new money for this project” suggests Vink. Project proponents had counted on at least some state funds. Senator Melissa Hurtado coauthored Senate Bill 559 last spring which would have allocated $400 million in state funding for the canal, but the bill stalled in the Assembly Appropriations Committee last September. That was also before COVID-19 hit the fan and the state budget.