Man dies on park bench in Woodlake

Sheriff’s deputies seek next of kin for Dane Weatherly, who died of natural causes

WOODLAKE – Local authorities are looking for the family of a transient man who died in Woodlake.

On May 5, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Bravo Lake Botanical Garden, 505 E. Naranjo Blvd. in Woodlake, for an unattended death.

The body was found on a park bench and later identified as Dane Weatherly. There was no evidence of trauma or foul play and his death is being considered natural at this time.

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is currently looking for any relatives of Weatherly. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Perryman or Sgt. Rhoads of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office at 559-687-7004, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]