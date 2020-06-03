City shuts down Sequoia Shuttle for summer

Almost one million visitors were transported within the Park in the 2019 season through Visalia Transit’s Sequoia Shuttle, with thousands more utilizing the Shuttle from pick-up and drop-off points in Visalia and the surrounding foothill stops.

“In addition to budget constraints due to park closures, the volume of passengers we serve is not conducive to effective social distancing. Limiting the number of riders on the buses would still leave hundreds of passengers huddled together at bus stops, so we have chosen to act in the best interest of public health and safety,” added Soper.

For those who purchased gift certificates for the 2020 season, Visalia Transit will honor them during the next open Sequoia Shuttle season. For additional information or questions, call 877-BUS-HIKE or visit www.sequoiashuttle.com.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks remain closed until further notice, including developed areas of the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument. Campgrounds at Sequoia and Kings Canyon will remain closed at least through June 7 and possibly longer, depending on guidance from the local, state and federal governments. Highway 180 remains open for pass-through traffic to access Giant Sequoia National Monument and private property but all other roads and parking facilities are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and to parking.

“We are reevaluating our capacity to re-open park campgrounds on a case-by-case basis, in keeping with current public health guidance,” the parks’ website states.

For information from the National Park Service on re-opening, the COVID-19 pandemic, information or Park alerts, call 559-565-3341 or visit www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit.

Crystal Cave

The closure of the parks due to COVID-19 also affected other tourist attractions. Sequoia Parks Conservancy, official nonprofit partner of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, announced last month that it has closed Crystal Cave for the 2020 season due to concerns of the coronavirus.

“Due to the sensitive ecosystem of Crystal Cave, the required sanitation procedures are not possible. Also, the narrow pathways and tight spaces throughout the cave do not allow adequate physical distancing measures,” the nonprofit said in a May 15 statement.