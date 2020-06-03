Construction to begin soon on Schafer Dam

The project is also proposing to realign a portion of Worth Drive (Avenue 146) from its current route in the spillway footprint. The road realignment will prevent road closures during high water encroachment and allow better use of sandbags or other measures used to temporarily increase the existing spillway elevation, thereby increasing the storage capacity of Success Reservoir for flood risk management purposes. This is Phase 1 of the project and includes blasting and the mechanical removal of the road. A new road bed will be incorporated into the right bank abutment, removing it from the spillway.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) – who represents the Tulare County communities of Porterville, Strathmore, Springville, Lemon Cove and Three Rivers – thanked Brig. Gen. Kimberly Colloton and Col. James Handura for the Corps’ work to see the project through to completion.

“A top priority of mine has been to see Success Reservoir enlarged to increase flood protection for the city of Porterville, other communities, and the hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland below Schafer Dam,” McCarthy said. “After securing funding for this project and years of meetings with USACE officials to advance this project, the award of this contract denotes a key milestone in the [project] – the commencement of construction at Schafer Dam following an approximate 15-year pause.”

The project was originally authorized as part of the Water Resources Development Act of 1999. Construction on the project actually began in 2003 but was put on hold after discovering potential safety concerns with the dam.

In October 2016, McCarthy hosted senior USACE officials at Schafer Dam to discuss the project and tour the dam. Following that visit, USACE allocated $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2017 to the project, the first direct funding the project had received in more than 10 years.

In February 2018, Congress passed, and the President signed into law, the Bipartisan Budget Act, which included $15 billion for flood and storm damage projects. Following this law’s passage, USACE fully funded the Schafer Dam project. According to USACE officials, SREP Phase II awards are expected in Fiscal Year 2021.

The Lake Success dam is an earthen dam standing 145 feet tall and 3,490 feet long and is located on the Tule River about 6 miles east of Porterville. The dam and reservoir were authorized as part of the Tule River Project under the Flood Control Act of 1944 and construction was completed in 1961. The reservoir provides flood risk management, water storage and recreation benefits to the local area. On August 8, 2019 legislation sponsored by Rep. McCarthy to rename Success Dam as the Richard L. Schafer Dam was signed into law by President Trump.