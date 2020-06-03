Exeter group resumes in-person meetings

Exeter Republican Women Federated is first in its statewide organization to hold meetings

EXETER – An Exeter group will be the first in its organization to reopen in-person meetings this week.

The Exeter Republican Women Federated (ERWF) will be the first chapter of the California Federation of Republican Women when it holds its general meeting tomorrow, June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Exeter Woman’s Club, 201 Kaweah Ave. in Exeter. The meeting, open to both members and the public, will feature guest speakers Glenn Dembroff and Ellen Woitalla, who will be presenting their local, grassroot efforts to make Tulare County and California great again.

Dembroff founded the Facebook group “Open Visalia and Tulare County” to support small businesses. In a matter of days, thousands of local residents joined his Facebook group and as a result, hundreds took to the street corners to show support for our community.

Woitalla is the local administrator for RecallGavin2020.com, an effort to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office. Ellen worked long hours on Erin Cruz’s failed effort to Newsom but new momentum is building to recall the Governor after “shelter in place” orders forced many small businesses to close, many of which may not have the financial means to reopen.

For more information on the meeting, contact Lilly Hart by calling 559-589-4143 or emailing [email protected]