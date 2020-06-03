Exeter plans to continue 4th of July tradition

Exeter Lions Club said it is prepared to fund fireworks show even after cancelling its two largest fund-raisers

EXETER – The city with small town charm is ready to return to one of its longest running traditions.

Last month, the Exeter Lions Club announced it is moving forward with plans to continue its annual fireworks show, a tradition that dates back to 74 years and is considered to be the longest running fireworks show in the Central Valley.

“The Exeter Lions Club is still 100% committed to launching fireworks this year and believe even if social distancing must still be done, we can comply,” the club wrote in a message to the community.

The event is not only one of the longest running traditions, it is also the most expensive. What started as a few hundred dollars in the 1940s now costs the club more than $15,000 for a 30-minute show. The cost is normally covered by funds raised during the Lions Club’s two largest events – the Brewfest on the first Saturday in May and the All-Star High School Baseball Game on the first Saturday in June – but, due to the pandemic, neither event was held. Some businesses and residents have already pledged funds to help ensure the event is held but the club says it is still “far short of where we need to be.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Lions Club’s fireworks show should make checks payable to Exeter Lions Club PO Box 405, Exeter, CA 93221.

“If you believe that America is worth celebrating even in tough times please consider donating whatever amount is in your heart to give,” the club concluded.

The club’s 2021 fireworks show should be on solid financial footing as it will be funded by two beer festivals. Originally scheduled for May 2, the Exeter Lions Club Brewfest has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 and is expected to return to its normal May date in 2021. The event has been moved from the lawn of the Exeter Memorial Building to Exeter City Park.

Other local nonprofits are again looking to the Independence Day to raise funds for their good works. In May, the Exeter City Council approved four permits for fireworks booths to the Abundant Life Tabernacle, EUHS Music Boosters, Exeter Sportsman’s Club and Exeter Wrestling Boosters.