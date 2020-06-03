Mall welcomes shoppers inside for summer season

Visalia Mall reopened on May 29 with a third of its stores opening their doors to customers

VISALIA – Just in time for summer shopping, the air-conditioned walkways of the Visalia Mall opened to customers last Friday for the first time since March 23.

The Visalia Mall officially reopened on May 29 following the Governor’s advancement of Tulare County into Stage 2.5 of the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap. The mall is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties,” said Brookfield Properties, which owns the Visalia Mall.