Mall welcomes shoppers inside for summer season

Visalia Mall reopened on May 29 with a third of its stores opening their doors to customers
VISALIA – Just in time for summer shopping, the air-conditioned walkways of the Visalia Mall opened to customers last Friday for the first time since March 23.
The Visalia Mall officially reopened on May 29 following the Governor’s advancement of Tulare County into Stage 2.5 of the Governor’s Resilience Roadmap. The mall is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties,” said Brookfield Properties, which owns the Visalia Mall.
Mall general manager Rick Feder said new measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. Touch-free interactions include using a foot pump at the hand-sanitizing stations and swipeless credit card readers at participating stores. Stickers urging residents to remain 6 feet apart dot the floor of the walkways, half of the chairs and tables have been removed from the food court and the mall has cordoned off every other sink to maintain social distancing. During a walk-thru of the mall last Friday, mall staffers could be seen sanitizing and wiping down tables, chairs, doorways and benches.
“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” Feder said.
Certain parts of the mall remain off limits including the playground, candy machines, coin-operated rides, massage chairs, water fountains, baby changing stations and ATM machines.
“We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way,” Feder said.
As of Monday, June 1, 25 retailers were open to the public including Azkara, Cali Kids, Celltech, Charley’s Grill Subs, Daniel’s Jewelers, Don Roberto’s Jewelers, Feet for Life, Foot Locker, Forever 21, Glenwood Body Jewelry, Hibbett Sports, Kay Jewelers, Inspire shoes, Journey’s, Journey’s Kidz, Kevin Jewelers, La Bella Rose, Old Navy, Paris Boutique, Perfumel, Sarku Japan, Sheikh Shoes, Valliani Jewelers, Wetzels Pretzels and Zumiez.
Stores expected to open in the next two weeks are Chinese Gourmet, LensCrafters, Sansei, Starbucks, Vans. American Eagle, Hallmark and Red Robin will continue offering curbside pickup only.
For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the mall’s website at www.visaliamall.com.