Tulare County law enforcement speak out on local protests, George Floyd

According to Salazar, at about 3 p.m., three occupants of a blue Jeep were in the third lane of traffic heading south on Mooney. The Jeep had attached, a “Trump” and American flag. Words were exchanged between the protesters and the three occupants of the Jeep.

Protesters left the sidewalk and blocked the Jeep’s path forward. All the while throwing water, and water bottles at the people in the car. In a short 14 second video posted to the Visalia Police Department’s YouTube account, the Jeep propels forward, hitting some of the protesters.

The protesters hit by the Jeep suffered minor wounds that did not require medical attention. Salazar said that the driver of the Jeep went to the Visalia Police Department to report the incident himself. He added that the protesters also called the Visalia Police Department to report the incident. Throughout his nearly 7-minute statement, Salazar expressed his feelings over the death of George Floyd.

“I hear you. We hear you. And we share in the anger and frustration over what has occurred…There is no justification for what occurred in Minneapolis. There is also no justification for those who wear this badge to engage in actions that have recently occurred. That violates the oath we take to protect and serve,” Salazar said.

Since Saturday, Salazar said the department has taken no formal action against the protesters or driver, but has pushed the report to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. However, on Monday, the District Attorney’s office had not received all of the report yet.

“As of this time, our office has not received any completed reports from the Visalia Police Department. We are aware that the agency intends to submit reports to us when the investigation is complete,” the statement read. “Therefore, it is inappropriate to discuss the facts of the case or make any decisions at this point in time.”

Also on Monday, the nonprofit organization, Act for Women and Girls held a protest in front of the Visalia Courthouse.

Karen Gallardo, communications associate for the organization, said they are calling on district attorney Tim Ward to hold the three occupants of the Jeep accountable by arresting them, filing charges and completing prosecution. They did not specify which charges they would like them to be charged with.

“In any normal circumstance, a hit and run results in an automatic arrest…This is a clear display of the lack of police accountability in our community, and an overt protection of white supremacy within the police department,” the email stated.

The protest at the courthouse was organized by Briyane, an African American woman who declined to use her last name for fear of retaliation. She said the protest was part of a movement by young people, across racial, state and organizational lines, to fight for social equality, especially for black people. She was also among the protesters on Saturday afternoon, when a verbal confrontation between a motorist and the protestors nearly turned deadly.

“Anytime you are witness to a violent act it is traumatic,” she said. “You’re first reaction is to make sure the person is okay and then to get them help. Now it is time for justice.”

Briyane said this protest was organized in direct response to the incident that sent two protesters to the hospital.

“If someone of color had been driving that Jeep they would have already been arrested,” she said.