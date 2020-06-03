Visalia DMV reopens with shorter lines

DMV opens 46 offices last week to assist customers with appointments and limited tasks that require in-person visit

VISALIA – You didn’t miss the lines but you probably missed some appointments to get your Real ID, your first driver’s license, or an updated photo to correct an expired license. Luckily for you, the DMV in Visalia is now open and lines won’t be a problem for a while.

The Visalia field office was among 46 DMVs to reopen on May 28. It will only be assisting customers with an appointment at a specific time and limited transactions that require an in-person visit. Last week, the DMV began rescheduling prior appointments and notifying customers of the new date. The DMV, which initially reopened 25 offices earlier this month, continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible drivers license and vehicle registration renewals.

The Visalia DMV will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The state temporarily closed all field offices to the public on March 27 to safeguard the health of employees and customers. After cleaning the offices, expanding its virtual services and developing new protocols, the DMV is reopening offices in stages. The reopened officers were selected based on location, size, service capacity and the ability to offer enhanced service to commercial driver license customers. Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended.