Central Valley Community Bank raises money for food banks

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, massive job losses due to business closures and reductions in commerce have created a spike in the need for services provided by food banks. According to California Governor Gavin Newsom, California food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand with a 73 percent increase in year-over-year demand. With the true economic impact of the pandemic still unknown, it is anticipated that food insecurity will continue to escalate in the coming months, up to a year or longer. Many do not have sufficient income to support their families or provide basic needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the May 8, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor announcement, the unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent in the month of April marking this as the highest month-over-month increase in documented history. The California Employment Development Department also reported an unemployment rate increase of 1.4 percent in the month of March to 5.3 percent, the largest such increase on record since 1976, with an increase anticipated in the coming months. The need for essential goods will continue to grow due to the extraordinary job loss, putting extra strain on local food banks as they strive to help those who have nowhere else to go to feed their families.

While federal and state funding programs have been announced to support food banks, meeting the growing need is impossible without communities coming together to additionally support them. This year, for the fifth time since originating the campaign in 2014, Central Valley Community Bank is continuing the fight against hunger in the communities it serves and is challenging other businesses to do the same. The Business Food Fund Challenge is also joined by the Bank’s entire team of employees who are creatively motivating and inspiring each another to raise funds for food banks. Since 2014, and including this campaign, the Bank has donated $50,400 to food banks in the communities it proudly serves.

“Central Valley Community Bank takes great pride in providing help to families in need through supporting local food banks,” said James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bank. “Given the current environment, food banks are experiencing increased demand and their need for donations has grown exponentially. We encourage other local and regionally-based businesses to join us in donating now in their own communities.”

