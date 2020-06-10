Phil Cox will run for another term

Cox defeated Adam Peck for the seat in 2016 and had previously served on the council from 2001 to 2005 including a stint as the city’s vice mayor from 2004 to 2005. In between, Cox served three terms on the board of supervisors from 2004 to 2016 before losing his District 3 seat on the board to Amy Shuklian. Before serving a combined 20 years as an elected official, Cox was a member of the North Visalia Advisory Committee from 1991 to 1998 and the Visalia Planning Commission from 1998 to 2001.

The District 2 seat will also be up for election in November and the incumbent has already said he will not seek another term. Mayor Bob Link said last year that he was not running after 20 years on the council. That opened the door for Brett Taylor, who announced in December that he was running for the seat after confirming that Link was not going to run.

Taylor has served on the Visalia planning commission since 2012 and has a long history of serving his community. In addition to the planning commission, he has served on the North Visalia neighborhood advisory committee, Tulare County Youth Commission, Blue Ribbon Task Force, Sign Ordinance Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and Housing Element TAC.

This will be the City’s third by-district election. On May 18, 2015, the City Council adopted a plan that designates the elections for City Council Members representing Districts 1 and 2 to be held in 2016 and every four years thereafter.