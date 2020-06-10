Public rallies against Boudreaux’s tweet, calls for oversight

He added in his video that his post was only a part of a larger statement, and should have included a second tweet that stated, “Regardless of your position or belief in cops or the environment surrounding law enforcement right now, we will and always will respond and provide safety even to those who hate us.”

Solis said that Boudreaux has used his social media presence to play politics before, and has been just as divisive, so she was not surprised to see him do it again while the country was in protest over the killing of George Floyd.

“He regularly uses his social media platform to issue statements for political gain from his base of supporters,” Solis said during the board of supervisors’ public comments.

And in an open letter to Boudreaux sent to The Sun-Gazette, and published on our Opinion page this week, Solis calls for an oversite committee on the sheriff’s office.

“Communities across the Country use oversight boards to provide public review, monitoring and supervision of the Sheriff Department’s policies, operations and budget decisions. Such boards can provide an opportunity for open dialogue and should be seen as a way to build trust amongst the community you serve,” Solis said in her letter.

Falling in behind Solis during public comment a host of citizens in person and over the phone, called for board oversight of the sheriff’s department in light of Boudreaux’s comments. Many of the residents who called in read from a prepared script condemning Boudreaux’s tweets as racist.

Lindsay city council member, Yolanda Flores, spoke as well, saying that his tweet was hateful.

“As a public official, this cannot be the common way to speak… I cannot believe that he would be able to send a hateful and insulting tweet that was posted by him,” Flores said. “According to my sources it went viral throughout the country. So now the country knows the sheriff that represents the people is really not doing his job as a public servant.”

Flores went on to say this will be a part of his legacy.

Toward the end of the hour and a half public comment session, undersheriff Tom Sigley went to the microphone in defense of Boudreaux.

“The sheriff is actually meeting right now with Hispanic leadership in his office…they are the real leaders in the community representing the Hispanic community, not the ones in here spreading false racist comments. They all support sheriff Boudreaux as does 90% of this county,” Sigley said.

He added that the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department already has the Sheriff’s Public Outreach Team (SPOT).

“This team is members of the community…who have all had full access to the department, how it operates and how we can do it better,” Sigley said.