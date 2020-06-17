Two charged for toddler’s murder in Visalia

The Visalia Police Department issued their arrest report on June 5 noting the homicide and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury at a Motel 6 on Nobel Avenue.

According to the police department, patrol officers were dispatched to Motel 6 regarding an unresponsive child. The one-year-old victim was found to be suffering from several severe injuries. The child was transferred to local hospitals for treatment. Blase, the child’s mother was taken into custody for child abuse and booked at the Tulare County adult pretrail facility.

Visalia later updated their report and announced the arrest of Ramirez on June 9. At approximately 4:30 p.m. Visalia police arrested him in Fresno for his involvement in the case. Visalia was assisted by the California Department of Corrections, the Office of Correctional Safety-Fugitive Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals. Ramirez was transported to the Visalia Police Department for questioning and later booked at the Tulare County adult pretrail facility.

According to Visalia police, information obtained during the investigation determined Ramirez, along with Blase, caused injuries to their one-year-old child, which includes multiple fractured bones and significant head trauma.

As a result of this trauma, the victim was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital for testing and treatment. Based on the testing completed, no brain function was observed and the child has been declared clinically deceased by medical staff. As of press time the child remained on life support in order to determine donor options.