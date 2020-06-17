County parks reopen amenities

Playgrounds, arbors and overnight campgrounds will reopen on June 18 at Tulare County parks

TULARE COUNTY – Families tired of sitting in their house and binging Netflix and YouTube videos can finally get outside and head to the park for a picnic, watch their kids play on the playground or even camp overnight.

On Monday, Tulare County Parks and Recreation announced that all county park amenities will reopen beginning tomorrow, June 18. These amenities include arbors, playgrounds and campgrounds. Arbors can be reserved for use starting on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Until that time, the arbors are available on a first come, first served basis to park visitors.

Campgrounds at Balch Park will reopen to overnight camping tomorrow and will also be available on a first tome, first serve basis. Park patrons will be able to enjoy outdoor hiking and fishing. Summer hours began June 1, with day-use from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. As a reminder, we encourage park visitors to bring their own hand sanitizer, drinking water and continue to practice social distancing while visiting the park. Park restrooms are open. For camping fee information visit: tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees.

The normal park fees are being collected at the gates and for fee information visit: tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees.

Tulare County Parks and Recreation is a division of the Tulare County General Services Agency. For more information about County Parks, please visit TulareCountyParks.org and follow Tulare County Parks and Recreation on Facebook.