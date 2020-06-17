Preventing COVID from setting up camp in Tulare County

Kaweah Delta’s Street Medicine Program provides the direct delivery of health care within a homeless encampment, including collection of COVID-19 specimens that are then sent to the Kaweah Delta laboratory for processing. This committed group of physicians, nurses, and community volunteers travel the roads of Tulare County offering the most vulnerable populations – undocumented workers, uninsured, homeless, etc., preventive health screenings, wound care, health education, and referrals to social services and community health centers.

In addition to on-site COVID testing and health screenings, organizers provide information and referrals to Project Roomkey in Tulare County, resources available to get free health care, federal stimulus programs, and channels to permanent housing, as well as information for local drug and substance abuse prevention programs. Project Roomkey utilizes state funding to secure hotel and motel rooms for people experiencing homelessness. The program provides a way for people who do not have a home to stay isolated to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the County is able to house 19% of the homeless population, if needed, through Project Roomkey.

“It is imperative that we provide essential health care to the homeless and proactively prevent any potential outbreaks. The majority of our homeless population is extremely vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, as most also have other, underlying medical conditions,” shared Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian, who chairs the Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness.

Much of funding for Project Roomkey comes from the Kings-Tulare Homeless Alliance. Tulare County received $145,000 and the alliance, the area’s continuum of care, received $200,000 as part of a $1 billion relief package signed by the Governor in March. The project is not only key for preventing the spread of the virus, but also to address other health needs the county’s most vulnerable residents and possibly transition them into more permanent housing.

Tulare County has the highest percentage of homeless people with highest need in the entire country. Nearly one-third of the homeless in the Tulare-Kings Continuum of Care (CofC), statistical areas where homeless people are served, are considered chronically homeless, meaning they have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years. To make matters worse, 95.8% of those who are chronically homeless in the area have no place to go for shelter. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, more than Los Angeles, Fresno, Oakland and Long Beach

According to a report presented to Congress in December, Tulare and Kings Counties ranked fourth on the list of CoCs with the highest percentage of homeless people who are unsheltered. More than three-quarters of the homeless here (823 people) live on the streets without shelter from weather. That only trails the Vallejo and Pasadena areas in California and the Eugene area in Oregon for urban areas not among the 50 largest cities in the nation.

Tulare and Kings counties also ranked third among urban areas outside the 50 largest cities with the highest number of chronically homeless. Locally, 286 people were identified as chronically homeless, trailing only Eugene, Ore. And Vallejo, Calif. in the largely urban category.

This ongoing collaboration will continue providing outreach events to homeless populations throughout Tulare County in an effort to prevent and mitigate any potential COVID-19 outbreaks at homeless encampments within local cities and locations throughout the county. Anyone who is interested in volunteering with Kaweah Delta’s Street Medicine Program can sign up at www.kaweahdelta.org/street.