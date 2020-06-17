Second outbreak hits Visalia nursing home

COVID cases at nursing homes have played a critical role in determining if the county is meeting minimum thresholds to keep up with the state’s phased approached to reopening sectors of the economy. Residents and healthcare workers at SNFs represent about a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in Tulare County and half of all deaths. It’s one of the primary reasons why county health officials chose the positive test rate metric instead of the new case rate metric to meeting state standards for containment. The new case rate requires counties to have less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days and includes all positive tests, including nursing home residents who are tested every week as part of prevention efforts. The positive test rate option requires that less than 8% of the population tests positive for the last seven days. By not including duplicates, such as testing at nursing homes, the county’s rate drops from 11.5%, well over the 8% threshold, to 7.5%, just under the threshold.

“At our SNFs, you are testing residents multiple times,” Lutz explained. “We already know they are positive, it’s not going to be a new positive on our count, but the state insists on counting every single one of those tests as contributing to the new case score.”

Chairman Pete Vander Poel pointed out the double standard set by the state between cases in state-run prisons and cases in state-regulated nursing homes.

“We’ve been asking all along that the SNFs be removed from the Tulare County numbers,” Vander Poel said. “It’s funny the Governor will grant that for prisons but, for SNFs which have the same oversight and responsibilities to the state, he won’t do that.”

Tulare County is meeting all of its state attested metrics including a 14-day supply of on-hand personal protective equipment at all SNFs, a testing capacity of 1.5 people per 100,000 residents, 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents, available temporary housing for 15% of the homeless population, testing sites within an hour from 75% of the county’s population, a hospitalization rate of less than 5% and a hospital surge capacity of 35%.