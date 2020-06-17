SJV Homes closes on 2,000th home

This is the second home that Victor and Nancy have purchased from San Joaquin Valley Homes. Their first home was at Viscaya and though they were happy there, with a growing family of three kids it was time to move up to a more spacious home.

“We’re always pleased to add another homeowner to our expanding SJV Homes family,” said Lissa Walker, marketing director for SJV Homes. “We’re proud of the homes we build and the service we provide to our homebuyers. Whether you’re buying your first home, preparing for an empty nest or moving up, we are committed to making every homebuyer’s experience a happy one.”

In addition, to mark this 2,000th home milestone, SJV Homes has donated $20,000 to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation. “We feel it is important we give back to the communities where we live and build,” said founder and President Joe Leal. “Kaweah Delta Hospital is a major regional facility that serves many of the cities where we build, and given the recent COVID-19 situation, we felt the hospital would be the perfect recipient.”

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes is a local homebuilder currently developing new home neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. In 2020, SJV Homes made the prestigious Builder 100 list, a ranking of the top 100 homebuilders in the U.S. put out each year by Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.sjvhomes.com.

Since the beginning, SJV Homes has partnered with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego, on 23 projects totaling more than 2,700 units. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $75 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $400 million focused on 65 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. For more information, visit www.presidioresidential.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.