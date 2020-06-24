Lindsay lags behind on budget passage

Items that he trimmed from the budget were travel and training for administration, freezing unneeded positions and a reduction in planning services.

Still, by the time it is all said and done, Tanner expects to see the city’s general fund shrink from $5.8 million at the end of this month, to $5.4 million by the end of next June.

While the general fund is expected to contract by nearly half a million dollars, expenses in pensions and health care not slowing down. Tanner said the city is expecting to see a 7% to 9% jump in both this coming year. He added that CalPERS is expected to jump by even more the following year. Ideally, he said, the city would rather see a 3% to 4% increase.

Despite the increase in CalPERS and health care, and cuts on the expenditure side, Tanner said that public safety is expected to be left untouched in this budget. He added that staff did not want to hack away in light of the budgetary uncertainties the pandemic has left them in.

“We didn’t bring the axe out with the budget. It was more surgical I’d say. A little bit here and a little there,” Tanner said.

Road to wellness

One item under dire straits in this year’s budget is sure to be the Lindsay Wellness Center. Director of the wellness center, Lisa Davis said there is little chance the recreation department will make as much money at the end of this fiscal year, as they did last fiscal year.

“We are looking at what we can we do to generate as much revenue as possible. Are we going to generate as much as we did last year? There’s no way,” Davis said during the June 9 Lindsay City Council meeting.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health gave the official greenlight for gyms to reopen on June 12, but they still cannot allow in crowds the way they had prior to COVID-19. According to Davis, she hopes to welcome back members on June 29.

Until then Davis said her staff is cleaning and disinfecting all of the equipment and other commonly touched places. As for when members can rejoin the center, Davis said there is a rigorous activity and cleaning schedule.

Water therapy and aerobics classes can be hosted on the shallow end of the pool because the therapy pool does not allow for adequate social distancing. And she recommends that attendants bring their own equipment. Davis said that the classes will be available in the morning until 10, then the center will have to close in order to disinfect all necessary equipment for an hour.

The Wellness Center director added that she hopes to book party reservations of no more than 10 people per group to use the pool. She said that groups would come in for an hour and would be spaced 10 minutes apart to avoid groups coming in at the same time, and leaving at the same time. Davis added that the center would then close down and again clean and disinfect for an hour before reopening the pool for an evening session.

By the time of the June 9 meeting Davis had not solidified a price structure that would account for the added cost of cleaning the facility at least twice per day.

In terms of the fitness side of the wellness center, Davis said they will open at 5:30 a.m. and close at 10 a.m. to allow adults to use the equipment. She said they will close the center to clean all the necessary equipment in the fitness area and then reopen the fitness center for kids to use in two 45-minute shifts.

“What we can do is carve out a chunk of time for a fitness class…they can get the wiggles out for 45 minutes,” Davis said.

The schedule would be 11 a.m. to 11:45 where parents could bring their kids to the center. The center would close for 15 minutes for clean up before the second wave of parents and kids come in between noon and 12:45 p.m. Davis said classes would include “kid zumba” and some other circuit work among other workouts.

She added that the cost of the fitness class would include lunch provided by the Lindsay Unified School District.

The wellness center would then reopen for an evening session for adults.