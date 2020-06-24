Still no arrest in Jeep vs protester incident

The next day, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar released a six-minute video providing the public with an update. The protesters hit by the Jeep suffered minor wounds that did not require medical attention. Salazar said that the driver of the Jeep immediately called the Visalia Police Department and then drove to a substation to report the incident himself. He added that the protesters also called the Visalia Police Department to report the incident. Throughout his nearly six-minute statement, Salazar denounced the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer as “disturbing” and “horrific” but that the the May 30 incident bared fault on both sides.

“The driver of the vehicle acted irresponsibly and protesters should not enter into the roadway to impede vehicles or throw items at vehicles as part of a peaceful protest,” Salazar said. “Protests that impede traffic, damage property and acts of violence threaten the safety of our community and the protesters and cannot be allowed. Confrontations between participants of protest and observers of protests are not productive and make it difficult for our officers to protect and serve all involved.”

Salazar goes on to dispel myths that the driver of the Jeep is directly related to a Visalia Police officer. He said the people in the Jeep are not immediate family of a Visalia Police officer but there is an extended relation with one of the individuals to a Visalia officer.

“However, that officer is not investigating the incident and that relationship has had no bearing on the investigation of this case or our department’s response to this incident,” Salazar said.

He concludes his message by saying that VPD is committed to protecting all citizens and shares the public’s “anger and frustration over what has occurred.”

“Mutual respect is critical and necessary. We can only heal and make progress together, all of us for each other,” Salazar said.

Those were the last public statements made by Salazar or the department. Sgt. Celeste Sanchez, public information officer for VPD, confirmed on Friday that no arrests have been made in the case but could not comment further.

David Alavezos, assistant district attorney for Tulare County, said the case is currently under review as the DA’s Office has received the completed investigative reports by VPD. He suggested the case was more complex than the video portrays.

“There is more than just the occupants in the Jeep as suspects,” Alavezos said. “We have to look at various legal issues involved in the case. Things look very simple until you start reading through the instructions.”