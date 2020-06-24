Tulare County Fire Department reminds residents to safely observe Fourth of July

Use of illegal fireworks, selling or using legal fireworks before June 28 and after July 4 could result in a $1,000 fine
VISALIA – In the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest across the nation, there’s no reason to add fuel to a world that is already on fire.
As the July Fourth holiday is fast approaching, the Tulare County Fire Department wants to remind all residents to have a safe holiday that doesn’t put your life or the lives of others in jeopardy.
Tulare County Ordinance allows for the sale and discharge of Safe & Sane Fireworks on non-state lands in the county. There is a zero tolerance for illegal fireworks in Tulare County and those caught using or selling any type of fireworks outside of the approved dates can be cited and/or fined $1,000. The Tulare County Fireworks Ordinance requires:
- Safe & Sane Fireworks are allowed to be sold and used starting at noon on June 28 through July 4.
- No fireworks can be used outside of these dates.
- Illegal fireworks including but not limited to those that leave the ground or explode, such as bottle rockets, mortars, aerial shells, M-80 and firecrackers are not allowed.
- Safe & Sane Fireworks cannot be used in the State Responsibility Area. (This includes the mountainous areas of Tulare County.)
- It is important that fireworks are discharged safely. Tulare County Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to stay safe this Fourth of July:
- Keep a cell phone close by and call 911 immediately in case of an emergency.
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Children should always be supervised if fireworks are present.
- Do not consume alcohol or drugs when using fireworks.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
- Safely back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks and make sure others are at a safe distance away.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire.
- Ensure that fireworks are used in an area that is clear of grass and debris.
- Wait until the firework has completely cooled before disposing of it in a trash can.
Emergency operators receive numerous 9-1-1 calls this time of year regarding use of illegal fireworks. Operators receive a high volume of calls on July Fourth every year for fireworks investigations, so the fire department asks callers be patient as there may be delay’s in having someone respond to the area. There will be fire investigators out on July Fourth citing those who are using illegal fireworks. Tulare County Fire Department appreciates in advance the community’s help and patience.
For further information regarding this news release please contact the Tulare County Fire Department public information officer at 559-624-0628.