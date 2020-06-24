Tulare County Fire Department reminds residents to safely observe Fourth of July

Use of illegal fireworks, selling or using legal fireworks before June 28 and after July 4 could result in a $1,000 fine

VISALIA – In the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest across the nation, there’s no reason to add fuel to a world that is already on fire.

As the July Fourth holiday is fast approaching, the Tulare County Fire Department wants to remind all residents to have a safe holiday that doesn’t put your life or the lives of others in jeopardy.

Tulare County Ordinance allows for the sale and discharge of Safe & Sane Fireworks on non-state lands in the county. There is a zero tolerance for illegal fireworks in Tulare County and those caught using or selling any type of fireworks outside of the approved dates can be cited and/or fined $1,000. The Tulare County Fireworks Ordinance requires: