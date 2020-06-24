Two county offices close due to COVID-19

TulareWORKS offices in Visalia, Dinuba close after employees at each location test positive for coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY – Two more county offices in Visalia and Dinuba were forced to close last week after employees at least location tested positive for the coronavirus.

On June 17, an employee at the Visalia TulareWORKs District Office, located at 1845 N. Dinuba Blvd. in Visalia, began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor before being tested for the virus. The next day, an employee at Dinuba TulareWORKs and Child Welfare Services District Office, located at 1066 North Alta Avenue in Dinuba, also reported having symptoms before testing positive.

The Human Services Branch of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) instructed all employees at both sites that they should not come to work if they show any symptoms of illness. The Agency has closed both locations for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employees may have had potential contact. The Agency had begun to limit the number of employees working at each of its sites in March, which has limited exposure to other County employees. Additionally, public access to this office has been closed since March 23, 2020.