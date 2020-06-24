Two county offices close due to COVID-19

TulareWORKS offices in Visalia, Dinuba close after employees at each location test positive for coronavirus
TULARE COUNTY – Two more county offices in Visalia and Dinuba were forced to close last week after employees at least location tested positive for the coronavirus.
On June 17, an employee at the Visalia TulareWORKs District Office, located at 1845 N. Dinuba Blvd. in Visalia, began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor before being tested for the virus. The next day, an employee at Dinuba TulareWORKs and Child Welfare Services District Office, located at 1066 North Alta Avenue in Dinuba, also reported having symptoms before testing positive.
The Human Services Branch of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) instructed all employees at both sites that they should not come to work if they show any symptoms of illness. The Agency has closed both locations for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employees may have had potential contact. The Agency had begun to limit the number of employees working at each of its sites in March, which has limited exposure to other County employees. Additionally, public access to this office has been closed since March 23, 2020.
It is not unexpected that employees may become ill as COVID-19 continues spreading throughout the community. The HHSA has protocols in place to address this and similar situations involving employees who become ill. These protocols include: asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, reporting any symptoms that develop during working hours, asking non-essential employees to work from home, maintaining sufficient social distancing in the workplace, and consistently using excellent hygiene and cleaning practices.
With the Visalia District Office expected to be temporarily closed, those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is diligent about the protection of patient privacy, in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and for this reason we cannot release any other information about the affected employee. The information released about the positive COVID-19 cases in Tulare County is carefully curated to provide useful information to our community members, while also excluding information that would lead to the identification of affected persons. This is a protection, provided by law, that is extended to everyone.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov.