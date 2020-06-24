Visalia police arrest man for assault with a knife

Visalia police arrest man for attempting to stab another man in an argument
VISALIA – Sometimes in an argument you just want to kill the other side, but you aren’t supposed to do that literally.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 8:11 a.m., on Friday, June 19, officers responded to the area of Oak and Bridge regarding a subject who had just brandished a knife at another male.
The adult male victim was contacted nearby, and the suspect, later identified as Chris Bates, 26, had fled the area. Police reports state that during an argument with the victim, Bates withdrew a knife and attempted to stab the victim. Bates was located nearby and taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked in the Tulare County pretrial facility for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and unrelated warrants. There were no injuries in this incident.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, June 21
At approximately 10:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 200 block of W. Wren for a report of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the adult male victim at least one time causing a non-life threatening injury. No residences were struck by the gunfire and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
Saturday, June 20
At approximately 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Sweet for a report of shots fired into a residence. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds into an occupied residence. No persons were struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
Tuesday, June 16
At approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Central for an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that a dark colored sedan stopped in the middle of the roadway and fired a gun from the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is listed as stable. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.
At approximately 5:50 a.m., a victim reported financial information had been stolen from a locked vehicle. During that investigation, property crimes detectives identified Shane Escalera, 36, as using the stolen financial information to fraudulently obtain over $5,700.00 in merchandise. On Tuesday, June 16, at 3:00 p.m. Escalera was spotted by detectives in the area of Mooney and Cameron and taken into custody without incident. He was subsequently booked for identity theft and fraudulent use of financial information.
At approximately 2:07 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a burglar alarm at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1320 N. Demaree St. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect had smashed the front window and gained entry into the business. The suspect was able to flee with an undetermined amount of property. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.