Visalia police arrest man for assault with a knife

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, June 21

At approximately 10:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 200 block of W. Wren for a report of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the adult male victim at least one time causing a non-life threatening injury. No residences were struck by the gunfire and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

Saturday, June 20

At approximately 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Sweet for a report of shots fired into a residence. Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds into an occupied residence. No persons were struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

Tuesday, June 16

At approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Central for an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. An investigation revealed that a dark colored sedan stopped in the middle of the roadway and fired a gun from the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is listed as stable. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., a victim reported financial information had been stolen from a locked vehicle. During that investigation, property crimes detectives identified Shane Escalera, 36, as using the stolen financial information to fraudulently obtain over $5,700.00 in merchandise. On Tuesday, June 16, at 3:00 p.m. Escalera was spotted by detectives in the area of Mooney and Cameron and taken into custody without incident. He was subsequently booked for identity theft and fraudulent use of financial information.

At approximately 2:07 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a burglar alarm at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 1320 N. Demaree St. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect had smashed the front window and gained entry into the business. The suspect was able to flee with an undetermined amount of property. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.