Council sees some push-back on new apartment project

The proposed complex on South F Street between Chestnut and Cedar streets is described as family apartments and will consist of 20 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 6 three-bedroom units. The units will be contained in three separate buildings, two will be two-story and one will be three-story, that all face F Street. Between the buildings will be an interior courtyard and around the buildings will be 90 off-street parking stalls – 15 stalls in a garage, 71 in uncovered stalls, and four handicapped accessible stalls. There will also be public parking on Chestnut, Cedar and F streets.

And only 4 of the units will qualify for moderate income housing assistance that caters to those making $45,000 per year and under, according to Exeter city planner Greg Collins.

During her comments, Exeter mayor, Mary Waterman-Philpot emphasized that this project is not affordable housing.

“I think we need to dispel the myth that it’s going to be affordable housing…they are going to be market rent,” she said.

Over the phone During the June 23 meeting developer Bill Morgan of West Coast Construction said that he plans to charge market rates of $1,100 to $1,500 depending on the size of the unit.

“But it really depends on what is right for Exeter and what those folks can, or are willing to take,” Morgan said.

As well, before unanimously voting to pass the project, councilman David Hail said that low income does not mean increased crime.

“I disagree that Exeter would lose its charm with more people. And just because someone has a lower income, does that mean that they are involved in crime? I don’t think so. I think that is a generalization that can be avoided,” Hail said.

Exeter city manager Adam Ennis said in an interview with The Sun-Gazette that the city has had no communication with affordable housing agencies on the project.

“There are no ties to any programs with the with city…the only thing I heard from the developer is market rates, and that isn’t a program,” Ennis said.

Arlene Dodge, the second Exeter resident to speak against the project said that Exeter isn’t in a place to provide adequate services to whoever will be moving into town.

“I’m concerned for a variety of reasons. First off, I think we have an obligation for those residents who are coming here. They deserve services. They deserve a place where they can have water, space and internet…I’m concerned they are not going to get the services they need,” Dodge said.

Hail, during his comments said that Exeter internet has improved over the years with the inclusion of Spectrum in the market. As well, there are several capital improvement projects slated to help the city’s water and sewer system since the city passed rate increases last year.

Rocky Hill Church pastor, David Welch struck a different tone than the speakers before him. He emphasized that growth in the city is required to keep businesses afloat, and pushed back against the crime narrative.

“If we have more opportunities for housing in our area, it really does increase foot traffic. It increases need within our restaurants and any of our sales opportunities in our downtown,” Welch said. “And I think that each person no matter what economic level they exist at they should have appropriate housing opportunities,” Welch said.