Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. pleads guilty to Snelling murder

Alavezos said the bullet retrieved from Snelling’s autopsy matched bullets fired from a .38 Miroku revolver stollen from Patrick Mono during an Aug. 31, 1975 ransacking. Alavezos added that Mono positively identified DeAngelo from a stack of pictures in 2018. Beth also positively identified DeAngelo from a stack of photos. She remembered his face from when he was peeking through her bedroom window a month before the Sept. 11 murder.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty to first degree murder and admitted to kidnapping Beth.

Alavezos also recounted the attempted murder of Visalia police detective Bill McGowen on Dec. 10, 1975. According to Alavezos’ statement, the Visalia Police Department set a perimeter near the 1500 block of West Kaweah. McGowen, who was posted in a garage saw a stocky suspect about 5 feet, 11 inches tall walk around the side of the garage.

McGowen followed the figure into the backyard of a residence and then confronted him. DeAngelo started to scream, “oh my god, don’t hurt me. Oh my god, don’t hurt me.” And then he ran toward the backyard and jumped over a picket fence. McGowen shot a warning shot into the ground.

According to Alavezos’ statement, DeAngelo put his right hand up and said, “I give up. See, see, I have my hands up.” When McGowen demanded to see DeAngelo’s left hand, he reached into his left jacket pocket and shot at McGowen. The bullet hit his flashlight which threw bits of glass into his face and eye causing moderate injuries. DeAngelo then ran away.

Tulare County district attorney Tim Ward said in a joint press release that DeAngelo’s plea is not going to sooth victims who were harmed during his decade long crime spree.

“The crimes committed by the defendant in Tulare County were never eligible for the death penalty based on the law in 1975. It is important to note that he will be sentenced to the maximum for those crimes,” Ward said. “It would be incorrect to describe today’s events as ‘closure.’ The countless victims in this case will still feel the pain of tragic loss—loss of family, loss of innocence, loss of ever feeling safe again—because of the terror inflicted by the defendant. I am proud to stand with these victims, whether they are from Tulare County or elsewhere, to see justice move forward.”

The decision by prosecutors to accept DeAngelo’s offer to plead guilty to the 88 charged crimes and admit to the uncharged crimes was made in consultation with the victims and their family members. The totality of the circumstances, including the age of the victims, the age of witnesses and the death of other key witnesses, and the age of the defendant, were taken into consideration.

The joint press release stated that the scope of the case was so massive it included 1.3 million pages of discovery. Which prosecutors say, “would have unduly burdened the victims with a lengthy prosecution that was anticipated to take as many as ten years.”

Victims will have the opportunity to provide impact statements beginning Aug. 17 of this year, the date that DeAngelo is slated for sentencing.