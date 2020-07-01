Grade Fire burns 1,000 acres near Woodlake

Grade was one of three wildfires to start in eastern Tulare County between June 18 and 21

WOODLAKE – Fire season ignited in Tulare County last week when three wildfires burned in the foothills and mountain areas of eastern Tulare County.

The largest of the fires, the Grade Fire, burned nearly 1,100 acres between Woodlake and Orosi. The fire started just before midnight on June 21 and spread quickly through grass and oak woodland in steep, rocky terrain near Boyd Drive and Road 168 between Woodlake and Orosi, according to Cal Fire Tulare Unit. It was extinguished on June 26. No structures were threatened, damaged or destroyed and there were no injuries to firefighters.