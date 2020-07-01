Grade Fire burns 1,000 acres near Woodlake

Grade was one of three wildfires to start in eastern Tulare County between June 18 and 21
WOODLAKE – Fire season ignited in Tulare County last week when three wildfires burned in the foothills and mountain areas of eastern Tulare County.
The largest of the fires, the Grade Fire, burned nearly 1,100 acres between Woodlake and Orosi. The fire started just before midnight on June 21 and spread quickly through grass and oak woodland in steep, rocky terrain near Boyd Drive and Road 168 between Woodlake and Orosi, according to Cal Fire Tulare Unit. It was extinguished on June 26. No structures were threatened, damaged or destroyed and there were no injuries to firefighters.
The Grade Fire was the last of three wildland fires to start in a 96-hour period from June 18-21. The Fork Fire started at about 6 p.m. on June 18 on South Fork Drive near Salt Creek Fire Control Road east of Three Rivers. It burned 130 acres before being extinguished on June 22. The Springs Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on June 19 on Mountain Road 56 near California Hot Springs. It burned 217 acres before being extinguished on June 22.
The cause of all three fires are under investigation by Cal Fire but Tulare Unit Chief Jesse Estrada said that 95% of all vegetation fires are human caused and for residents to please be aware of their surroundings.
Cal Fire is being assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, Tulare County Fire Department, Ventura County Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Cal Fire would like to remind all to visit www.readyforwildfire.org or like them on Facebook page @calfiretuu or follow then on Twitter @CALFIRE_TU for more information on preparing, preventing and evacuating for wildfires.