Hospital completes airflow project

“What we’re doing is protecting the people who are outside of the room. We draw the air from the hallway into the patient room, filter it and exhaust it outdoors,” Elkin said.

The project also consisted of turning rooms into airborne infection isolation rooms, which comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of an isolation room and function as negative air pressure rooms. Several of these rooms opened on Kaweah Delta’s newly opened fifth and sixth floors of the Acequia Building.

These rooms will not only help Kaweah Delta better care for the community by isolating COVID-19 patients, but also in the event of outbreaks of other highly contagious viruses.

“They are really a good alternative in this situation and can be useful even in a measles epidemic,” Elkin said. “With COVID-19 it is thought that every case results in 2.5 additional cases, but for measles, every case results in 16 to 18 additional cases. It’s the world’s most infectious disease.”

Kaweah Delta continues with antibody testing for its team and to date, it has tested 1,910 employees, physicians, and residents with only 58 testing positive for the antibodies. An antibody test, or a serology test, screens for antibodies in the blood, not the COVID-19 virus. A person’s body makes antibodies when it fights an infection. The test shows Kaweah Delta who was exposed to COVID-19 and had the virus, even if they did not have symptoms.

“To have only had 58 of the 1,910 is pretty interesting,” said Herbst, noting that it’s been proven that if you take this antibody test 14 days after a person contracts the virus, then it has almost a 100 percent accuracy rate. “I was thinking that the number of positive cases would probably be a lot higher, but then of the those 600 elective surgery cases we have done since we started doing them again, only two people tested positive for the virus. It shows there is a tremendous amount of our population out there that has never contracted it.”

As more people continue to venture out as the county re-opens, Kaweah Delta continues to encourage safety in the community, asking people to follow safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Maintain social distancing (six feet apart)

Wear face masks

Clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Monitor for symptoms of illness (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, or GI problems, etc.)

For those with symptoms who are unable to be seen by their doctor, they can call 559-624-4110, Kaweah Delta’s free COVID-19 hotline. It allows an individual with COVID-19 symptoms, to schedule a same-day appointment with a nurse practitioner. Kaweah Delta shares COVID-19 information and regular updates with the community on its website at www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19 and on its social media accounts.