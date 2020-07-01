Lindsay woman killed in DUI collision

Delfino Santillan is arrested for DUI after his car collided head-on with the car of Lydia Salinas of Lindsay east of Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE – A Lindsay woman was killed last week after an alleged drunk driver hit her car head on near Farmersville.

Lydia Salinas of Lindsay was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry eastbound on Visalia Road when a 2001 Honda Civic was driving on the wrong side of the road. The two cars collided head-on just west of Road 176 at 9:13 p.m. due to the driver of the Civic, Delfino Santillan of Farmersville, being under the influence of alcohol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Silvino Ortega of Exeter was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Visalia Road behind the Camry when the collision occurred. Ortega turned his Tacoma to the right but was unsuccessful in avoiding a collision. The left front of the pickup struck the left rear of the Camry.

As a result of the collision, Salinas suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Santillan’s and the Camry driver’s passenger, Alfredo Salinas of Lindsay, sustained major injuries and both were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. The investigation further revealed Salinas and her right front passenger were unrestrained.

Ortega did not sustain any injury. Santillan was arrested for driving under the influence. This collision is pending further investigation. Inquiries may be routed to the Visalia area CHP office.