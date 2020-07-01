State says county bars must close, again

Many bars in Tulare County have already begun serving food in order to be exempt from orders affecting establishments where only alcoholic beverages are consumed.

State health officials recommended that eight other counties close their bars including Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties. All of the 15 counties mentioned are on the state’s watch list for counties being closely monitored by public health officials. Counties who have been on the list for more than 14 days are required to immediately close down bars while counties on the list for at least three consecutive days but less than 14 days were only recommended to close down bars. On June 5th, the state posted guidance allowing for the opening of bars in counties as of June 12th, if their opening could be allowed by local public health officer order. Of the 15 counties on the monitoring list, all except Contra Costa, Imperial, San Joaquin and Santa Clara have allowed for the opening of bars.

CDPH said it is targeting bars because “They create an environment anchored in significantly high levels of community mixing of individuals outside of one’s own household, increasing the risk escalating the R-effective, or effective transmission rate, of COVID-19.”

Health officials go onto state that bars cater to large groups of people that mix with other groups outside of their household, reduce inhibitions lowering a person’s ability to maintain six feet of distance, and are less likely to wear a face covering to drink alcoholic beverages and more likely to speak loudly and develop spit, increasing the chance of transmission. Contact tracing is also more difficult at a bar because patrons come in contact with many people for prolonged periods of time and there is not generally a record of who goes there, such as a reservation list at a restaurant.

CDPH states, “In their totality, these factors present a higher likelihood of transmission of the coronavirus within groups, between groups, and among the workforce. These factors have led to an increasing concern by public health professionals within California and throughout the nation identifying bars as the highest risk sector of non-essential business currently open. There is a growing body of evidence tracing large COVID-19 outbreaks in both urban and rural states, to bars.”