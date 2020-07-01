Third Visalia nursing home has a COVID-19 outbreak

Kaweah Manor has 16 cases in a week; nursing homes account for 80% of COVID related deaths

VISALIA – The novel coronavirus has spread throughout another nursing home in town.

On June 23, Tulare County Health and Human Services director Tim Lutz reported to the Board of Supervisors that Kaweah Manor Convalescent Home, located at 3710 W. Tulare Ave. in Visalia, had an outbreak of 16 confirmed cases.

Lutz also shared that 91 of the county’s 113 deaths, as of June 23, were related to skilled nursing facility residents and those they come in contact with. Furthermore, 102 of the county’s 113 deaths were for people 65 years old or older. The remaining 11 deaths were in the 41-64 age group.

COVID cases at nursing homes have played a critical role in determining if the county is meeting minimum thresholds to keep up with the state’s phased approached to reopening sectors of the economy.

Residents and healthcare workers at SNFs represent about a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in Tulare County and half of all deaths.