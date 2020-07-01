Tulare County jail reports first coronavirus outbreak

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, all inmates in Tulare County jail facilities have been monitored and screened daily by medical staff. The Sheriff’s Department had gone up until Friday with no cases of COVID-19, a major reason why the county fought the early release of those arrested for misdemeanors or “low-level” crimes under the April 6 ruling by the Judicial Council of California. The entity, which oversees the state’s court system, stated the ruling was meant to “safely reduce jail populations” and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the jails, neither of which was a problem in rural counties like Tulare County. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux routinely pointed out that overcrowding has not been a problem in Tulare County, where county jails consistently had about 700 beds open for additional inmates. Instead, the law allowed many criminals to reoffend and the early release program included crimes such as human trafficking for forced labor, child abuse and neglect, elder abuse, auto theft, burglary and failing to register as a sex offender.

The revolving door of justice came to an end on June 20 after the Judicial Council’s recension of the COVID-19 emergency bail schedule.

Outbreaks among the incarcerated have been rising in California. In the last two weeks, there have been more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 among the state’s prison population. More than half of those (828) have come from San Quentin Prison but Valley institutions have also had outbreaks. Corcoran Prison and Avenal State Prison, both in Kings County, had 57 and 20 new cases respectively. Avenal has also had three deaths due to COVID, including one last week. That was the 21st inmate death due to the virus since the pandemic began.