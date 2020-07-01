Woodlake postpones July 3rd Blast event until September

Woodlake Kiwanis board votes to move fireworks show to Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend

WOODLAKE – Labor Day weekend can be just as much of a blast as Independence Day. The Woodlake Kiwanis Club is counting on it.

Last week, the club’s board of directors voted to move the annual July 3rd Blast event to Sunday, Sept. 6 during the holiday weekend in response to COVID-19 precautionary measures set up by the state of California.

“The Tulare County Fair is still scheduled, and it may look different, but so far it is a-go. I think we should keep planning our event and see what happens,” said board member Leslie Rivas. The rest of the board agreed.

“This event is an important community event. I think we need to give people some hope,” said another board member Linda LaFleur.

While the governor may still cancel the event if Tulare County’s COVID-19 statistics continue to worsen, Kiwanis of Woodlake is moving forward with plans. The fireworks are half paid for, the train is paid and ready to go, seven vendors have already signed up, and the raffle includes two family packs of tickets to Disneyland which will expire in 2021.

The July 3rd/Labor Day Blast is on the calendar for Sunday, Sept. 6.