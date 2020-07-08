COVID-19 cases spike in local youth, hospitalizations rise

Over the total 5,009 COVID-19 cases that have come through Tulare County, 0-17 claims 583; 18-25 has 754; 26-40 is over 1,300; 41-64 has the most cases with over 1,600 and those 65 and older have made up 749 cases.

“What we are seeing in the younger demographics is more face-to-face interactions which are contributing to the spread,” Lutz said during the June 30 board meeting.

During a Friday press conference Lutz said that Tulare County has seen a dramatic increase to their case rate throughout June. Lutz said the county’s case rate as of Friday was 329.3 per 100,000 people. HHSA public information officer, Carrie Monteiro said the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) sets the bar at no more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents to safely reopen the economy.

Lutz said during the Friday press conference that the CDPH is looking to see a daily positive case rate of 8% or lower. He added that as of June 27 Tulare County was at 8.4%. The daily case rate is tracked on a 14 day average. But daily case rate is not the only factor the state is considering when lifting the irpublic health order that shut down bars and wide swaths of the entertainment industry.

Lutz said that the state is also taking a hard look at hospitalizations. The state is hoping to see a stabilized or declining trend in hospitalizations in combination with a declining daily case rate.

Tulare County board vice chair, Amy Shuklian said that the state could well reinstitute stay at home orders if cases continue to rise in the county. As well, Monteiro said that if the county fails to contain the spread the state’s public health officer may step in. Although, Monteiro said that it’s unclear what would happen if the sate decides to directly intervene in Tulare County.

Hospitalizations on the rise

Kaweah Delta Medical Center CEO, Gary Herbst, along with Sierra View Medical Center CEO, Donna Hefner spoke about the impact the resurging virus has had on their respective hospitals since the beginning of June.

Herbst recounted that Kaweah Delta had approximately 400 beds open during March and April to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients that never materialized. As a result, Herbst said the hospital was forced to furlough employees.

As of Friday, Herbst said that the hospital is at 90% capacity and have 14 available beds for COVID-19 patients. Herbst added that the hospital has 51 COVID-19 patients. Of those 51, 18 are in critical care and seven are on ventilators. Meanwhile, staff is still taking care of other patients.