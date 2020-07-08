Ivanhoe woman dies in Fourth of July crash

Woman dies from head-on collision on Highway 65, two others are involved but receive moderate injuries
PORTERVILLE – Independence Day was fatal for one Ivanhoe resident after colliding with another car on Highway 65.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, officers from the CHP Porterville area office responded to the scene on Highway 65, north of Avenue 200 and investigated the collision. During the course of the investigation it was determined, an unrestrained, 27-year-old female driver whose name is withheld, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on 65, north of Avenue 200, at an unknown speed.
Eric Wise, 56, from Visalia was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra southbound on State Route 65, also north of Avenue 200, at approximately 65 miles per hour. He was traveling with his passenger, Irene Velasquez, 51, also from Visalia.
For unknown reasons, the female driver allowed the Nissan to travel across the center median and subsequently entered the southbound lanes of Highway 65 where the front of the Nissan collided with the front of the GMC. As a result of the impact, the female driver was ejected from the Nissan and landed upon the roadway.
The female driver was transported to Sierra View Medical Center by ground ambulance with major injuries. Both occupants of the GMC were transported by ground ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries. The female driver succumbed to her injuries at Sierra View Medical Center. This collision remains under investigation.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this collision.