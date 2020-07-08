Ivanhoe woman dies in Fourth of July crash

Woman dies from head-on collision on Highway 65, two others are involved but receive moderate injuries

PORTERVILLE – Independence Day was fatal for one Ivanhoe resident after colliding with another car on Highway 65.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, officers from the CHP Porterville area office responded to the scene on Highway 65, north of Avenue 200 and investigated the collision. During the course of the investigation it was determined, an unrestrained, 27-year-old female driver whose name is withheld, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder northbound on 65, north of Avenue 200, at an unknown speed.

Eric Wise, 56, from Visalia was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra southbound on State Route 65, also north of Avenue 200, at approximately 65 miles per hour. He was traveling with his passenger, Irene Velasquez, 51, also from Visalia.