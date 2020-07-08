Most cities on board with regional bus plan

Supervisor Amy Shuklian motioned to approve the JPA which was seconded by Supervisor Kuyler Crocker before a unanimous vote. Crocker, who represents District One including three of the county’s eight cities and a portion of Visalia, said the move would make all cities involved more efficient with their tax payer dollars, better able to service riders and save more money for roads.

“We all know we need better roads. There is a tremendous amount of transit only dollars that we can use,” Crocker said. “I really think this could be a transformational improvement.”

The only city council to vote down involvement in the JPA was Visalia. Tulare County’s largest city and transit provider had already voiced its opposition to the plan, simply saying it could provide Visalia residents with better service than a countywide transit agency in September 2019. Last month, Visalia unanimously voted against joining the JPA with no discussion on the item during its June 14 meeting.

On June 16, the city of Tulare, the county’s second largest city, asked how Visalia’s decision would affect the JPA.

“If the County, Porterville and Tulare, that core group joined, that would be enough,” Smalley said.

The Tulare City Council voted 3-1 to join the JPA with Councilmember Carlton Jones voting no and Councilmember Greg Nunely being absent.

A week later, the two cities which currently rely on Visalia Transit for bus routes voted to join the JPA, despite Visalia’s vote against it. The Farmersville and Exeter city councils both voted to join the JPA at their June 22 and 23 meeting, respectively. In its June update, TCAG noted that consolidation efforts should involve at least three members that represent more than half of the transit service in the county. Exeter and Farmersville’s votes tipped the scales in favor of countywide transit system.

As of July 1, the only city yet to approve the JPA was Porterville, which was expected to join the JPA last night at its July 7 meeting.

Under the original plan, which included all six transit agencies in the county, Visalia would have paid 40% of the overall cost, followed by the County at 21%, Porterville at 15%, Tulare at 13%, Dinuba at 5% and the smaller cities at less than 2% each. With Visalia out, the remaining shares of costs are as follows: Dinuba 8.2%, Exeter 5.25%, Farmersville 5.35%, Lindsay 3.15%, Porterville 24.85, Tulare 20.95%, County 31.2%.

“We know that the city of Visalia is not always the easiest to work with but have a good solidarity with the other cities and could get results working with them independently,” Crocker said.

Once formed, the JPA would consist of eight voting agencies (the County and all of the cities with the exception of Visalia) and two ex-officio representatives from CalVans and TCAG Transit. Most decision would be made by a majority of the voting members but a few issues would require unanimous approval, such as the budget, funding claims, withdrawal of an agency prior to the completion of its new members term (defined as the year the agency joined and the ensuing three fiscal years) and the readmission of an agency that was a prior member and had since withdrawn.