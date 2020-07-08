VUSD denounces adults who tore down Black Lives Matter signs

The first involved five middle-aged and elderly women who were recorded carrying signs they had taken down from the fence. Joseangel Pena-Gutierrez, a recent El Diamante graduate, recorded the incident on his phone capturing the women walking with the torn-down signs to a truck and three SUVs. In a second video, both of which were posted on Twitter, Pena-Gutierrez shows a large, black garbage bag in the back of the truck, which another person in the video points out is filled with the discarded signs. One of the women, identified as Anna Maier of Visalia, brandished scissors when those recording her got close as she walked to her vehicle and told them to “get out of here.” This set off a second verbal confrontation between the women and Pena-Gutierrez and his sister.

Black Lives Matter supporters showed up on June 26 to replace the signs along the high school boundary. Then, on June 27, a man came by and tore down the signs. The middle-aged man identified himself as a neighbor who was tired of seeing the signs. A passing car honked in support and the man raised his fist in agreement.

“While we cannot expect to agree on every aspect of any emotionally charged issue, we can agree that we, the district and all adults in this community, need to do our best to provide opportunities where our students’ unique and diverse voices can be heard,” Ravalin said. “These harmful actions by adults of our community must be denounced.”

In response to the two incidents, the district removed all of the signs on July 3 and publicly announced that no new signs, posters or personal messages would be allowed on any district office, school building, fence or other district property without approval from the district or on-campus personnel. The district said the decision was made “due to concerns for the safety and well-being of our students.”

The district did not approve use of the fence for the signs and removed signs that displayed obscenities, profanity, threats or vulgarity, but allowed them to remain in support of its students’ rights for self-expression.

Ravalin also announced last week that VUSD has found a new home for the student-led community protest. VUSD partnered with College of Sequoias to allow the signs to be placed on the fence in COS south parking lot (Lot 7), which is being designated by the college as a free-speech space, from July 2 through Aug. 10, 2020. Both the school district and community college agreed that any signs displaying harassment, threats, intimidation, obscenities, profanity, or vulgarity would be removed.

“While the district has made the decision to remove all signs, regardless of the content of the message, from any District owned school building, fence, or other District property accessible to the public, the district will not let the actions of a few misguided adults stop our students from making their voices heard,” Ravalin said in the released statement.