Fresno driver pinned in car after collision with semi-truck on Hwy 99

Kingsburg Fire Department extract driver of Honda Civic after it had collided with semi on Highway 99

VISALIA – One Fresno teen is in the hospital after getting smashed by a semi-truck near Visalia on Highway 99.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, officers from Fresno were notified of a two vehicle collision that occurred on southbound Highway 99, south of Merritt Avenue. Officers from the Visalia area CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.

The initial investigation determined that Efrain Martinez, 19, from Fresno was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Road 60, south of Merritt Avenue at an unknown speed. Martinez allowed the Honda to travel to the right, through a barbed wire fence, and onto southbound Highway 99.

Angel Sanchez, 43, from Clovis was driving a Kenworth semi-truck traveling southbound on the highway in the slow lane. The Honda traveled directly into the path of the semi-truck causing a collision.

Martinez was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Kingsburg Fire Department. The driver sustained major injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital by helicopter. According to CHP, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.