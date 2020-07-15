Newsom closes more industries, county asks for COVID funding

After the spread got out of hand through June and hospitals began to see an increase in intensive care unit cases involving ventilators, Kaweah Delta CEO Gary Herbst and Sierra View Medical Center CEO Donna Hefner spoke to the press before the July Fourth weekend.

Herbst recounted that Kaweah Delta had approximately 400 beds open during March and April to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients that never materialized. As a result, Herbst said the hospital was forced to furlough employees. Friday, July 3, Herbst said the hospital was at 90% capacity and had only 14 available beds for COVID-19 patients.

“The breakout of the virus can overwhelm the hospital,” Herbst said. “Please be vigilant and think about your fellow human beings…we ask that you wear a mask to protect you…but to also protect other people.”

Hefner echoed Herbst pleas to the community to help slow the spread. She implored the community follow social distancing protocols to limit interactions with others, and wear a mask in public. She added during her remarks on Friday that Sierra View had seen a significant increase in cases over the previous week.

“We are seeing the surge in the community that is causing people to become very, very sick…I’m asking you to become part of the solution,” Hefner said, also before the July Fourth weekend.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux joined Supervisor Shuklian along with Herbst, Hefner and Lutz, in their call for everyone to wear masks in public.

“I’ve said it in the past that law enforcement’s function should not be to cite or arrest people not wearing a mask…we do need to wear our masks. We need to be a responsible community,” Boudreaux said.

The sheriff added that instead of taking on a traditional enforcement role, he and his deputies have decided to offer educational fliers. Complete with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the fliers spell out the need for appropriate hygiene, the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask in public. The fliers are be in both English and Spanish, Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said that the sheriff’s department is also offering masks to anyone who needs one, or wants one. And he reinforced the county’s message.

“If you don’t believe a mask does anything, and our medical experts say that it does, let’s rely on our medical staff and wear those masks,” Boudreaux said.