SoCalGas feeds elderly by fueling restaurants

Colby Wells, spokesperson for SoCalGas in Tulare County, said the program was created by the gas company’s public affairs and communication staff who were looking for ways to reallocate community spending that in many cases had already been budgeted. He said most of the money was slated for sponsorship and donations to events that were all canceled due to the pandemic.

“We knew restaurants were struggling and nursing homes were hit hard by the virus,” Wells said. “We wanted to come up with a way to let both of those people know we care about them and our community.”

Wells said the $100,000 in Tulare County is part of a half million SoCalGas is donating across six counties including Kern, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and Imperial counties. In each county, the program pays restaurants to provide meals, but who gets those meals was tailored to target populations with most need. In Tulare County it was seniors, but in Kern County it was students, families who have lost their businesses in Ventura, and migrant farmworkers in Imperial County. The $500,000 donation by SoCalGas will provide close to 140,000 meals to 40,000 individuals from underserved communities in 44 cities throughout the rest of the summer months.

“As the summer season is approaching and more areas are reopening, we must keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and there are many vulnerable populations in need,” said Andy Carrasco, vice president of strategy and engagement, and chief environmental officer at SoCalGas. “Through the ‘Fueling Our Communities’ initiative, SoCalGas hopes to help fill an essential need by providing meals while helping local businesses as well. We are thankful for all the amazing organizations and community leaders who have stepped up and joined us to give back to those who need it the most.”

In addition to the EDC, SoCalGas is working with other charitable partners throughout the other six counties including:

Family Service Association (FSA) – Banning, Cabazon, Calimesa, Hemet, Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley, Perris, Riverside, Corona and San Jacinto in Riverside County and Chino, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Joshua Tree, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino, Upland, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County

The American Legion – Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland in Imperial County

Food Share – Oxnard and Santa Paula in Ventura County

Kern Economic Development Foundation – Arvin, Bakersfield, California City, Delano, McFarland, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Wasco in Kern County

“Kern Economic Development Foundation is pleased to have been selected by SoCalGas for this fantastic program to support our local economy by supporting local restaurants, while also feeding those in need,” said Richard Chapman, executive director for Kern Economic Development Foundation. “We are thrilled to have Community Action Partnership of Kern working alongside us to implement this program which will provide thousands of meals to Kern County residents over the next few months.”

In addition to supporting the ‘Fueling Our Communities’ events, the utility has donated more than $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations to support the region’s workforce, feed the hungry, provide bill assistance to customers, and more as part of their COVID-19 recovery efforts. Together, the Sempra Energy family of companies – including SoCalGas’ sister California utility San Diego Gas and Electric, and the Sempra Energy Foundation – have donated more than $12.5 million to those in need during this crisis.

