County blazes trail for first intercity bike/pedestrian path

The Measure R Amendment includes seven other items that will benefit transportation throughout the county. The plan also allows trail and sidewalk funding be used for maintenance for projects such as the regional bike trail.

There were also items to create sustainable corridors by improving the view along the county’s main four main highways, matching funds for new technology investments, giving Porterville and Visalia more discretion on projects along Highways 65 and 198, allow Dinuba to choose either Avenue 416 or Avenue 400 for its thoroughfare widening project, and allowing more flexibility for spending funds on emerging technologies by eliminating “compressed natural gas (CNG)” and “light rail” from the language as it seem other technologies replace them in the future, such as the state’s requirement to convert all transit fleets to electric buses by 2040.

In order to be adopted into the Measure R expenditure plan, at least five cities must approve the amendment, enough cities to represent the majority of the county’s population as well as approval by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors. It appears all three requirements were met last week after the Porterville City Council approved the amendment. All but Lindsay, Tulare and Dinuba have taken up and approved the plan and the Supervisors unanimously approved the plan at its June 30 meeting. TCAG could not be reached for comment on if the project had obtained the necessary approval from its member agencies.

Supervisor Kuyler Crocker, who represents District 1 encompassing the Exeter area, said the area was a great natural asset for the county to highlight but said the project was needed to improve safety.

“This is something I initiated at the request of constituents,” Crocker said. “There have been fatalities on Rocky Hill. Some walk in the middle of the street and there have been quite a few cyclists versus pedestrian accidents.”

Rocky Hill Drive is a well-known running and cycling route for local residents. The road is also used for recreational events, such as the annual “Hell of a Half Marathon” in Augusts and “Rocky Hill Triathlon” in April. While Rocky Hill Drive has some signage to direct pedestrian users, there are no marked sidewalks, crosswalks, or other pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure.

That’s concerning considering there are about 600 cars traveling on the road each day. Between 2013 and 2017, 13 accident happened on Rock Hill Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.