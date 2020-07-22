Feds indict Porterville salesman on coronavirus fraud

On July 9, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment for pushing an herbal mixture that he claimed could treat COVID-19 and was FDA approved.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, Tieu made a series of false statements about the mixture, titled Emergency D-Virus Plan of Care.

One of those false statements from Tieu’s company said that one of the mixtures in the product called “ImunStem” was the first dietary supplement in the United State to be FDA approved to treat COVID-19.

“In reality, the FDA has never approved any Golden Sunrise product for any intended use and, on at least two occasions, has told Tieu in writing that ImunStem is not FDA approved,” the press release stated.

Another false statement Tieu’s company made was that ImunStem was designated as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) under the 21st Century Cures Act.

“In reality, the FDA never granted an RMAT designation to any Golden Sunrise product, denied Tieu’s request for an RMAT designation for ImunStem in 2017, and reiterated that denial to Tieu in writing in 2019,” the press release stated.

The federal indictment against Tieu said that he misrepresented the product in order to sell the product to patients and health care professionals. He would then submit reimbursement claims to the patients insurers which included Medicare and Medi-Cal. Not only did Tieu sell his product to the Porterville area, but he also shipped it all over California and the United States.

In the indictment under the heading, “the scheme to defraud,” Tieu began his scheme on or about Feb. 4 through July 9.

“Tieu, with the intent to defraud, knowingly devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud insurers, including UHC, Medicare and Medi-Cal of money and property and to obtain money and property from customers and insurers,” the indictment read.

According to Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical’s web site, goldensunrisepharmaceutical.com, the company was founded in 2011 and has done “long extensive years of Research and Development of micronutrients and nutraceutical.”