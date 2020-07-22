Woodlake native first ever to be digitally sworn in to city council

A Woodlake native, Llamas spent the better part of his 20s in Los Angeles working for a couple of startup tech companies. It is only fitting that he is also the only Woodlake city councilman to ever be sworn in digitally.

“It was interesting. But [not ceremonial] in a way,” Llamas said about being sworn in over Zoom. “But now I’m a pioneer in the digital sworn in realm.”

Besides growing up in Woodlake, Llamas also worked for the city between his two stints in LA. Between 2016 and 2018 he worked as a code compliance officer and did some city planning work during. Llamas said that helped build a relationship with city staff and get a grasp for what the city does.

“Having that relationship with the team there and learning how the city runs, and how the city works…got me interested in serving the city in the capacity of city council,” Llamas said.

Now he works as a compliance officer with the California Ag Labor Association (CALA). The newly minted councilman said that he spends his time with farm labor contractors and packing house operators making sure they are “keeping up with all their safety protocols.”

Executive director for CALA, Llamas’ boss, is coincidentally the mayor of Woodlake, Rudy Mendoza. The two see a lot of each other whether it is with work, or over Zoom during council meetings.

“I see that guy every day, unfortunately,” Llamas said jokingly.

With Llamas’ seat up for grabs in November, he hopes to win enough votes to keep it for the next two years. If he wins, he’ll still be serving the remainder of Gonzalez’s term which was renewed in 2018. If he wants to serve his very own term Llamas will have to win in 2022.