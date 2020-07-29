Cavalry arrives at Kaweah Delta as hospital reaches capacity

Herbst also shared the fact that of those COVID-19 positive patients who have died at Kaweah Delta since the inception of the pandemic, all had an underlying health condition – diabetes, obesity, chronic heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, etc.

“We have one of the highest diabetes populations in the entire state. We use more insulin per capita in Tulare County than anywhere in the U.S.,” he said. “We have a high percentage of diabetes and it seems to be one of the leading co-morbidities of those who are being hospitalized and dying of COVID, so I do want people with diabetes to be extra cautious.”

While testing numbers continue to go up in Tulare County, which is a good thing, Herbst is asking the community not to come to Kaweah Delta’s Emergency Department seeking a COVID-19 test. Herbst simply said in a press release sent out last Friday that “unfortunately, we are not going to test you. There are many other ways to get tested.”

The recent surge in cases comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Defense 20 person military team coming to town. Last week Kaweah Delta accepted the help, most from Travis Air Force Base, to assist with caring for COVID-19 patients.

“The team is part of 190 military health care workers that are being deployed through the state’s emergency management system to hospitals throughout the state that are caring for large numbers of COVID-19 patients,” a Kaweah Delta press release stated.

“Kaweah Delta accepted the DOD’s offer to assist with patients due to staffing challenges as a result of approximately 70 staff members quarantined. These are primarily registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, and certified nurse assistants,” Herbst said in response to a question during a virtual townhall.

This military team, comprised of three critical care physicians, 13 critical care registered nurses, two respiratory therapists, and two advanced practice providers, will be deployed to Kaweah Delta’s 21-bed intensive care unit. The assignment there will be to care for 6 to 8 patients under the direction of Kaweah Delta’s clinical leadership team. Kaweah Delta expects the military team to be assigned to the Medical Center for the next 30 days, while there may be an option to extend their stay for another 30 days.

“It’s kind of sending in the cavalry, so to speak, with respect to being able to provide us with some much needed additional staffing,” Herbst said, noting that the hospital is running at 91 percent occupancy. “We have the ability to move patients around and we could probably create additional capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, but the challenge is being able to staff those beds.”

To date, approximately 200 Kaweah Delta staff have contracted the virus. Many have recovered.