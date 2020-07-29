Exeter hopes disc golf catches on at Park Place

“We want to make this a turnkey operation with little maintenance. If there is any maintenance at all then we can figure that out as we move along,” Duby said.

The plan is to buy 20 sets of discs for the city to hand out to the community, as well as scorecards and fliers about the park and how to play the game. They want to be sure to involve the youth in the project as well as local businesses. There are a variety of ways to get businesses involved such as having designated disc drop-off locations or having businesses advertise the scorecards.

“That will encourage people to go to various places [locally] to eat and shop,” Neilsen said. “This isn’t a professional course, although we can bring people from out of town for sure. This will be a fun course for everyone to play.”

The city council responded favorably to the project.

“I think it sounds great since it’s right down the street. Maybe I can hit a basket better than I can hit a hole at the golf course,” councilmember Mary Waterman Philpott said. “Motion carried. Let’s play golf!”

The city staff will bring this project back at a later date with more particulars on how to move forward.