County fair opts for drive-thru and virtual experience in September

Tulare County Fair board decides on a drive-thru and virtual fair that will happen on Sept. 18-20; fate of livestock auction still undetermined

TULARE – For the first time in its 101-year history, the Tulare County Fair is moving forward albeit without their traditional flair. In light of the county’s surging number of COVID-19 cases the fair’s board has announced plans for a drive-thru and virtual tours for this year’s event.

The Tulare County fair board is doing their best to salvage the remains of the fair and give county residents something to look forward to. Due to restrictions by local and state health officials, the large grandstand events have been canceled. Including the entertainment acts which were already booked but hadn’t yet been announced to the public.

“It saddens me, everything we’re used to is getting canceled. We’re hoping to do something to showcase the community,” Tulare County fair CEO Dena Rizzardo said.