Residents realize Exeter needs sales tax dollars

Because the revenue measure is a general sales tax, only 50% plus one of voters needs to vote in favor of it. And almost all of the metrics from FM3’s survey points to two-thirds favorability.

Of the same of 213 voters revealed that 45% of them are definitely voting yes when initially asked, and 27% are probably voting yes. Another 4% said they were undecided but leaned yes. Which put the total in the yes column at 77%.

The same voters who were given information about the city’s deficiencies as a result of lack of funding became slightly more dedicated to voting yes on the measure. The definitely yes group of voters increased from 45% to 52%, probably yes voters declined from 27% to 23%. And undecided but leaning yes declined from 4% to 3%. But the total percentage of yes votes increased from 77% to 78%.

After hearing critical statements such as the city should tighten it’s belt to squeeze more value out of every dollar, voters reasonably cooled on the idea of a sales tax hike. Voters in the definitely yes column fell from 45% after their initial vote to only 44%. Voters in the probably yes column stood at 23%, and undecided voters that are leaning yes declined to 2%. But the entire total was still 69%.

“There’s no panacea…not everyone is going to be on board and say yeah they support this 100%…But what this is telling me, in spite of hearing critical statements that you’re still at 69% total yes…most cities would kill for these numbers,” Richard Bernard from FM3 Research said.

Bernard added that the survey’s results indicate that the city council has a strong pulse on the community’s needs.

“I was a little leery when we started this. But we must be doing something right,” vice mayor Barbara Sally said.

When it came to how much the tax measure should be, the numbers were negligibly close. A one cent sales tax increase is projected to yield the city an extra $800,000 per year. The survey revealed that 45% of voters would definitely vote for a one-cent increase, and 27% would probably vote yes. And 4% of undecided voters lean yes, totaling 77%.