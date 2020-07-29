Tulare council supports Black Lives Matter mural

“I want to do all I can to make their dreams some true,” Mederos said.

Jones said he didn’t understand why they couldn’t just give the group city funding for a project, something they have done time and again for other projects such as trash cans for the Tulare County Fair. He alluded to the phrasing in Gonzalez’s petition which called for “Major Jose Sigala and the Tulare City Council to recognize the Black Lives Matter Movement and allow the citizens of Tulare to contribute to the ongoing call of racial equality.”

“It’s not like you trying to make their dream come true, you are changing their dream to fit your personal idea,” Jones said.

Mederos took offense to Jones’ claims that he was trying to alter the project in any way.

“Don’t tell me what I’m trying to do!,” Mederos shot back.

Mederos defended his position by saying that any new project for the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, would have to be funded out of the city’s reserves at a time when the city is still facing a potential $5 million budget deficit by the end of the year. Most of the travel expenses that Jones was requesting to use had already been cut as part of a package measures to balance the 2020-21 budget. Those cuts also included reducing the senior center budget by $100,000, eliminating the city’s aviation fund of $70,000; reducing its catastrophic fund subsidy by $100,000; reducing the downtown parking fund by $12,000; cut $25,000 from the Social Services fund.

“We would have to dip into reserves for this,” Mederos said.

Mayor Jose Sigala said the city notified Gonzalez that there is a process in place to apply for a mural and that no one had submitted an application as of last Tuesday. Sigala also pointed out that setting aside money for a project that does not have any cost estimates would be irresponsible.

“Why are we making them go through a process to paint a wall when we know that’s not what they are trying to do?,” Jones said of the street mural, consisting of just letters spelling out the words “Black Lives Matter.”

“It seems to me you are kicking the can down the road,” Jones said. “I’m not there to change their dream and goal, I’m there to support it. Either you support their dream, or don’t, it’s that simple.

Jones moved forward with a motion to use his travel funding anyway, which died for lack of a second.

“You’re silence shows that you are not here to support their dream. You are here to support your own,” Jones said.