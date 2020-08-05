Lindsay takes risk-averse approach to 2020 budget

Almost every major aspect of the budget is expected to underperform one way or another. Lindsay’s general fund, the city’s largest discretionary fund and bell whether for a city’s overall financial health, had managed to create some level of savings from 2018 through 2020. All the while increasing the total size of the fund. June 2017 was the last year the city saw a deficit in the general fund which was $571,300.

The same month the city passed their one cent sales tax, Measure O, which added more than $908,000 in annual general fund income.

In 2018 the city increased their general fund revenue from $4 million to $4.8 million and added a savings of $502,900. In June 2019 the city increased the size of their general fund yet again going from $4.8 million to $5.5 million, and saved $379,500. By the end of June 2020 the city increased its general fund marginally, going from $5.5 million to $5.65 million and saving $411,700. Tanner’s budget has the city’s general fund staying practically stagnant projecting a modest increase from $5.65 million to $5.68 million. Tanner also projects the city will be facing a deficit of $288,600 by the end of next June.

McDermont X, the once city owned recreation behemoth, brought no revenue into the city by the end of the 2020 fiscal year in June. Tanner’s budget expects the city will get no revenue from the business next year either. However, he hopes the city will not have to spend much to keep up the building, as the city plays landlord to the half block sized facility.

The Lindsay Wellness Center had netted a meager $2,000 by June 2019 and increased that amount by $38,600 at the end of June this year despite the onset of the pandemic. But conservative projections expect the center to lose about $500 by next June. Although, Tanner’s budget does expect the wellness center to increase their total revenue from $723,000 from June 2020 to $792,800 by June 2021.

Lindsay’s water fund had managed to carry a reserve of $668,800 from 2018 into 2019. By June 2019 the city’s water fund brought in $2,134,600 in revenue but had spent $2,080,400 netting the fund with $54,200 heading into the 2020 fiscal year. By June 2020 the city’s water fund had dipped into reserves by $9,100. Tanner expects a drastic decline in water fund revenue for the 2021 fiscal year showing a $928,700 shortfall by next June.