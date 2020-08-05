Lindsay to spend thousands to clean city’s water

Lindsay’s consulting group, Provost and Pritchard, evaluated the factors contributing to the city’s high disinfectant byproducts levels in a Feb. 20, 2018 memo. Provost and Pritchard provided a series of potential mitigation measures. According to Camarena’s report, with $70,500 acquired from Tulare-Kern Integrated Regional Water Management Disadvantaged Community Involvement Program, Provost and Pritchard was able to complete a surface water treatment plant disinfection byproducts mitigation improvements feasibility study.

The study identified two projects to bring the city’s water system back into compliance. The first project was to relocate the primary disinfection process from the Friant Kern Canal to the surface water treatment plant. The second project was the installation of a dedicated pipeline from the discharge of the surface water treatment plant to the water storage tank.

“This study analyzed both options with the disinfection relocation project identified as the prime project selected. There were too many unknown variables with the pipeline project and the initial pipeline alignment would likely not fit in the Harvard Avenue right of way,” Camarena’s report stated.

According to a staff report, the estimated cost of the disinfection relocation project is $343,500. The report adds that this money has already been identified in the 2020-2021 water fund capital improvement program.

Camarena added that while this may work under the current rules, there is no telling if the rules may change.

“We have expectations that this will be successful but what we can’t predict, and I don’t think we have any idea at this point in time, is if water treatment rules change at some point in the future,” Camarena said.