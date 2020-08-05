Lindsay votes to improve race relations

The resolution calls for the elimination of racism, prejudice and discrimination, and continued support for public safety department to maintain the public’s security and wellbeing.

The resolution was passed with three pledges. Lindsay will provide the community with the essential service of public safety by respecting and upholding the rights and freedoms of all people in all interactions, free from bias or stereotypes, and will seek to understand and help others through positive integrations. The Lindsay Public Safety Department will continue to strive for excellence, professionalism, fairness, and innovation in community policing efforts. Lastly, the council is committed to providing the public safety with adequate training to effectively serve the residents and visitors of the community of Lindsay.

The motion was approved by mayor pro-tem Laura Cortes, councilmember Yolanda Flores, and councilmember Rosaena Sanchez. Prior to the vote, there was public comment by two Lindsay residents who were in favor of the resolution.

“As a city I do not understand why we cannot or have not publicly declared a resolution stating that we stand with Black lives. I hope the current representatives and leaders of this town can make the obvious and logical choice to stand in solidarity with those who are hurting across the country, across the world and even here in Lindsay,” Angel Cortez said.

“To say that we stand with Black lives does not mean we stand against any other race ethnicity or social/political groups. I understand that all lives matter but I find this statement to be dismissive and untrue until we can agree with the fact that Black lives matter.”

Mayor pro-tem Laura Cortes added that supporting the Black lives movement doesn’t make her anti-police and deems the community has immense trust in Lindsay’s public safety department.

“It was mentioned that all lives matter but in this moment in history it is imperative that we recognize that Black lives matter. The fact that this resolution passed sends a strong message across to our community that we are there for them, what they believe is important, and they can create change,” Cortes said.