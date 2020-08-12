Lindsay Wellness Center gets creative to stay open

In addition to offering more classes, the wellness center is hoping to put together weekly fitness videos that students can access from their homes. This will include different classes they were offering in the past such as mindfulness yoga and circuit training classes.

Back in March before closures began, the Lindsay Wellness Center had 513 members which was a record number in their 18-year history. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the wellness center had suffered 91 membership cancellations as of July 28. Thankfully they still have more members than two years ago when they had less than 300. The hope is that once they’re able to fully reopen then those memberships will come back. In the meantime, they’ve been renting out their pool to local water polo and swimming clubs in order to recoup the lost revenue.

“Since we can’t offer the swim lessons, we got creative and we have five different teams renting to use our space to generate revenue: Exeter Water Polo Club, Blazer Water Polo Club, TNT Swimming in Tulare and Visalia, and Roadrunner Aquatics out of Bakersfield,” Davis said. “They love our pool and how much space we have and are happy with how we’re doing our maintenance and cleaning in between each session of the individual groups.”

When the center is allowed to reopen on the inside, they are hoping to continue offering outdoor classes as members have responded favorably. They are now working on a plan to bring electrical power to more areas outside, so they can bring even more exercise equipment out there.

“The silver lining in all of this is that we learned that we have all of that square footage out there that wasn’t being utilized to its fullest [extent], so now it will be. Members are really enjoying the outside area. It gets a nice wind breeze so it isn’t unbearable on really hot days,” Davis said.